Tarbela Dam reservoir filled to capacity: Wapda

ISLAMABAD: Tarbela Dam reservoir has been filled to its capacity of 1550 feet, a spokesman of the Wapda has said on Thursday.

“Tarbela reservoir has presently 5.7268 million-acre-feet (MAF) reserved water, that is 100% of its capacity”, a spokesman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has said.

The inflow of water in the Indus River at Tarbela has been recorded at 2,68,300 cusecs while the outflow has been 2,38,900 cusecs, spokesman said.

Mangla Dam reservoir has been filled 1217.45 feet, 74.52% of the total capacity of the dam, which has been 1242 feet. Total water stored at Mangla dam has been 54,23,000 MAF. The inflow of Jhelum River at Mangla has been recorded at 38,600 cusecs while the outflow has been 7,000 cusecs, spokesman said.

The inflow of Indus at Chashma Barrage has been 4,03,500 cusecs while the outflow has been 3,51,600 cusecs, while the storage at Chashma reservoir has been 94,000 MAF.

Total water storage average in the country has been 1,12,45,000 million-acre-feet, Wapda spokesman said.

Indus River has been in high flood at Guddu and in medium flooding at Taunsa and Sukkur barrages.

The river has been Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur Barrage, while below low level in downstream at Kotri Barrage.

The river has been in low flood at Kalabagh and Chashma barrages.