Tarbela Dam’s spillways to open today: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that Tarbela Dam’s spillways will be opened again at 2:30pm on Sunday.

PDMA in a statement warned against flooding in Indus River and adjoining rivers and drains.

The disaster management authority has directed district authorities to keep aware the local population about the situation.

“People should avoid flooding rivers, drains and streams,” PDMA cautioned. The authority also advised fishermen as well as cattle herders to move towards safer places.

It is to be mentioned here that the Flood Forecasting Division in its report on live storage in Tarbela on Sunday morning shared that the current storage of water in Tarbela reservoir has been 1525.52 feet as the maximum conservation capacity of the dam has been 1550 feet.

According to the FFD, the live storage at the dam has been 75.84% of the capacity.