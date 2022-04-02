Tareen group formally announces to support Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab

LAHORE: Jahangir Khan Tareen group, the dissident faction of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), formally announced to support joint opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab CM office, ARY News reported.

JKT group announcement was made by MPA Nauman Langrial at a press conference in Lahore along with Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

“JKT group will vote for PML-N in tomorrow’s Punjab chief minister election,” said Langrial, adding that the Tareen group made this decision for the betterment of the country.

“PTI-led Punjab government under CM Buzdar registered fake cases against Jahangir Tareen and his family,” he said and claimed that corruption in Punjab was at its peak during the regime of Usman Buzdar.

JKT member and MPA Nauman Langrial went on to say that Usman Buzdar was only removed after Tareen group raised its voice against “injustice and incompetence” being committed in Punjab province for the past 3.5 years.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader and Punjab CM candidate Hamza Shehbaz thanked JKT group for their support and standing with joint opposition.

Hamza Shehbaz along with the PML-N delegation on Saturday evening reached the residence of Malik Nauman Langrial.

The MPAs of Tareen group who attended the meeting included provincial ministers Malik Nauman Langrial, Faisal Jaboana, Abdul Hayee Dasti, MPAs Saeed Niwani, Salman Naeem, Tahir Randhawa, senior politician Ishaq Khan Khakwani and others.

The development came after a meeting between former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PTI’s ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen at a hotel in London.

Had fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition’s candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.

Deeply appreciate support of #JKT and #JKT_Group — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 1, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Assembly will meet on Sunday to elect the new chief minister of the province.

The ruling party PTI and the PML-Q have nominated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for Punjab CM slot while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Number game:

As per the House rules, the winning candidate needs the support of as many as 186 lawmakers in the 371-member assembly to secure his/her position.

In the House of 371 members, the combined opposition, along with the dissidents, stands at around 200.

The joint opposition is believed to have the support of five independents, seven PPP lawmakers, and around over 20 JKT-Aleem Khan-combo members.

