'Target destroyed' Trump shares set of AI-generated alien posts

President Donald Trump spent the weekend sharing several AI-generated images on his official Truth Social account, depicting him as the leader of the Space Force and an image showing him walking beside a towering alien in handcuffs.

Trump shared the photos on May 17, just one week after the Department of War released UFO —or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena — files, photos, videos.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves.

This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency,” said U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a statement.

While Trump did not caption the set of AI-generated posts, several of the images depicted the commander in chief in a spaceship, blowing up other space craft — one image had the words “target destroyed.”

Another AI-generated image showed Trump walking beside an alien wearing shackles on its hands and feet, though a closer look suggests the restraints on its wrists were not actually connected.

President Trump shared an AI-generated image showing the president walking beside an alien wearing shackles on its hands and feet, though a closer look suggests the restraints on its wrists were not actually connected.

Trump first acknowledged Americans’ interest in extraterrestrial life in a post on TruthSocial in February 2026:

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”