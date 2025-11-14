Targeted murder in Karachi: Police suspect personal enmity after CCTV captures double attack

KARACHI: CCTV footage of the murder of a youth has surfaced, showing the victim being targeted by men on a moving bike on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, ARY News reported.

The youth was shot while he was driving his motorcycle in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 4. Just after the shooting, the youth fell to the ground, and immediately, two armed men arrived within a minute. They then sprayed bullets at the youth again.

After a few minutes, another armed man arrived, carrying a weapon in both of his hands. This armed man later stopped a food delivery rider coming from behind, sat on the rider’s bike, and fled.

The Police said that it seems the youth was murdered due to a personal enmity, though the matter is still suspicious.

Regarding the first shooting, eyewitnesses recounted that the deceased was shot from a car just a few steps away.

They further apprised that the last man who fled the scene, along with the food rider, was seen boarding a car earlier.

Moreover, the police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father at the Mubina Town Police Station.

As per the content of the FIR, the father stated that his son was murdered due to a personal enmity. His son fell after the first shooting, and later the culprits sprayed bullets at him again, which resulted in his death.