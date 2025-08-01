Tariff agreement with U.S. to open new avenues for Pakistani exports

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of tariff-related discussions with the United States.

As per the outcome of these talks, a tariff of 19% will be applicable for Pakistani exports to the U.S. market.

This decision reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach by the U.S. authorities, keeping Pakistan competitive relative to other South and Southeast Asian countries. In particular, this tariff level is expected to support Pakistan’s export potential, especially in key sectors such as textiles, which remain the backbone of the country’s export economy.

The Ministry of Finance, in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, believes that the current tariff arrangement presents a significant opportunity to expand Pakistan’s footprint in the U.S. market. It is now essential for Pakistani exporters and trade bodies to adopt an aggressive and focused marketing strategy to capitalize on this development.

In addition to textiles, there is substantial potential for growth in other sectors, and the Government is committed to facilitating exporters through policy support, market intelligence, and trade promotion initiatives.

The Government of Pakistan looks forward to further positive engagements and close cooperation with the United States in the areas of investment, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, mines & minerals, energy, and other emerging sectors. Pakistan will continue to engage closely with President Trump and the U.S. administration to promote the shared goals of economic development and mutual prosperity.

The Ministry of Finance appreciates the constructive engagement of the U.S. authorities and acknowledges the valuable role played by our team including Ministry of Commerce, our Mission in Washington DC and other public and private sectors stakeholders.