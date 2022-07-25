Tariq Bashir Cheema makes revelations about Shujaat Hussain’s letter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema has made startling revelations regarding Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Tariq Bashir Cheema claimed that he had no information about when was Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter drafted.

The PML-Q leader further said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s role could not be ruled out in the preparation of letter. “The letter may have been written on the night of July 21,” he added.

It should be noted that Asif Zardari’s two consecutive meetings lasting several hours with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat a few days ago, turned the political game of the Punjab CM election on its head.

Pervaiz Elahi secured 186 votes against 179 votes of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz. However,

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari had dismissed PML-Q’s 10 votes after party head Chaudhry Shujaat asked them to vote in favour of incumbent chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

