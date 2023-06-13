34.9 C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Tariq Malik to resign as Nadra chairman: sources

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman Tariq Malik has decided to step down from the post, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The Nadra chief will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today to formally present his resignation to the latter, say sources.

Tariq Malik is under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal, they say.

Malik was appointed as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on June 21 in PTI government tenure.

Malikhas been Nadra’s chief in the past as well.

In 2013, he was then sacked from his position by the then PML-N government, but was immediately restored by the Islamabad High Court. He then resigned afterwards, alleging extreme pressure from the government.

