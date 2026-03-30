Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader fuel dating rumours

American Model Brooks Nader may have just taken her most talked-about step yet, this time with Hollywood actor Taron Egerton.

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Sources say the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is quietly dating Rocketman star Taron Egerton, a pairing that has already started turning heads. The two were recently spotted together in Los Angeles, watching a film outing that included Ryan Gosling’s latest release, suggesting they’ve been spending time in increasingly public settings.

The connection didn’t stop there. Over the weekend, Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton were seen out again, this time at a luxury hotel in Santa Monica, where they spent the evening having drinks before heading out for dinner. People who saw them describe the interaction as easy and natural, with a clear sense that the two are comfortable around each other.

According to those familiar with the situation, this is not something that just started. Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton are said to have known each other for some time before things turned romantic, which may explain the relaxed dynamic seen during their recent outings.

Nader, who has built a high-profile dating history over the years, has been linked to several well-known figures, but this time the focus is firmly on Taron Egerton. The actor, best known for his role in Rocketman, also has his own string of past relationships, though he appears to be stepping into a new chapter with Nader.

The timing also lines up with busy periods in both of their careers. Brooks Nader is preparing for a return to the screen with a role in a Baywatch reboot, while Taron Egerton is set to appear in upcoming projects, keeping both in the spotlight.

For now, the attention is firmly on Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton, whose quiet appearances together are beginning to suggest something more than just a casual connection.