Taron Egerton steps into darker territory in Apex, Netflix’s newly released survival thriller that pairs him opposite Charlize Theron in a tense, stripped-down cat-and-mouse story set deep in the Australian wilderness.

Taron Egerton plays Ben, a local man who initially comes across as easygoing and even charming, but gradually reveals himself as something far more dangerous, a predator who turns human hunting into a personal game.

It’s a notable shift for Taron Egerton, who has mostly been seen in heroic or emotionally grounded roles, and here he leans fully into a colder, more unsettling energy that carries much of the film’s tension.

The story itself builds around Charlize Theron, who plays Sasha, a woman trying to piece herself back together after personal loss by heading into the isolation of the Australian outdoors.

Charlize Theron brings a quiet physical confidence to the role, convincing as someone who knows how to survive in harsh environments, even as the situation quickly turns into something far more violent than a personal retreat.

Taron Egerton’s character crosses paths with Theron early on. What starts as an ordinary encounter slowly shifts into something predatory, with Sasha becoming the target of a sustained hunt across unforgiving terrain.

The Netflix flick keeps the focus tight on Charlize Theron’s struggle to stay alive, while Taron Egerton’s presence grows increasingly disturbing as his motives become clearer and more unhinged.

Charlize Theron carries much of the physical burden of the film, with extended sequences of climbing, running, and navigating difficult landscapes that give the survival element a grounded feel rather than something overly stylised. Taron Egerton, meanwhile, plays Ben with a kind of unsettling calm, making him less of a traditional villain and more of someone who believes completely in what he is doing.

The dynamic between Taron Egerton and Charlize Theron is really what drives Apex, with the Australian wilderness acting almost like a third force in the story, isolating both characters and stripping everything down to instinct. Charlize Theron’s performance keeps the emotional core intact, while Taron Egerton’s transformation into a chilling antagonist gives the film its edge.

By the time the story fully settles into its survival rhythm, Apex becomes less about plot twists and more about endurance, with Charlize Theron fighting through each sequence and Taron Egerton maintaining a constant sense of threat that never really lets up.