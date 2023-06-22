Task force formed against gutka mafia expedites action in Karachi

KARACHI: Task force formed to action against the gutka mafia in Karachi has expedited its action in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

As many as 388 people involved in the gutka business have been rounded up so far in the over 300 raids. The action was also taken against 82 police officers and cops for ‘patronizing’ the gutka business, the task force said.

According to the task force, the gutka business cannot be run without the support of the police. Gutka mafia is doing yearly business of over Rs3 billion, the task force said.

Read more: Gutka, Mainpuri makers to face police raids in Sindh

Earlier, a raid was conducted by local city police on an illegal factory located in Husrat Mohani Colony area of Karachi, where more than 30 tons of gutka and its processing equipment were recovered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal has stated that over 30 tons of gutka and other ingredients were seized from the factory, while three suspects Bilal Ali, Hussain, and Basit, were arrested.

SSP Kamran Fazal said that the operation was carried out on a secret tip-off, and the factory producing gutka was located on Mangu Pir Road.