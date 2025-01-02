Taskin Ahmed bags third-best figures in T20 history with seven wickets

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has made it to the history book as he returned with the third-best figures in T20 cricket during a game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday.

Currently representing Durbar Rajshahi in the BPL, the right-arm pacer recorded bowling figures of 7-19, breaking Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s record in the tournament.

Before Taskin Ahmed’s match-winning spell, Mohammad Amir held the record for best bowling figures in BPL when he bagged six wickets for 17 while playing for the Khulna Tigers against Sylhet Royals in the BPL 2020 edition.

Taskin Ahmed took three wickets in his final over against Dhaka Capital to record the best figures in the BPL and the third-best figures in T20 cricket.

The Bangladesh pacer’s bowling performance helped his team restrict Dhaka Capital to 174-9 in the first innings.

In reply, Durbar Rajshahi chased the target in 18.1 overs over the loss of three wickets as their skipper Anamul Haque played an unbeaten 73-run knock.

It is worth mentioning here that Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20 cricket.

He bagged seven wickets while conceding only eight runs in a T20I match against China in 2023.

Read more: WATCH: West Indian pacer concedes 15 runs off single ball

Netherlands’ Colin Ackermann sits at the second spot with his figures of 7-18 while playing for Leicestershire in England’s Vitality Blast against the Birmingham Bears.

While Taskin Ahmed etched his name in the history book over his exceptional bowling, West Indian pacer Oshane Thomas had a bizarre outing with the ball in a BPL 2024-25 game against Chittagong Kings.

Before he could bowl another legal delivery in the first over of the inning, the West Indian pacer’s figures after a single delivery read; nb, 0, 6nb, wide, wide, and 4nb as he conceded 15 runs off a single delivery.