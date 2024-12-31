WATCH: West Indian pacer concedes 15 runs off single ball

West Indian pacer Oshane Thomas, representing Khulna Tigers in the BPL 2024-25, had a bizarre outing with the ball in the game against Chittagong Kings.

The right-arm pacer opened the bowling for Khulna Tigers after they amassed 203/4 owing to William Bosisto’s 75 off 50 deliveries.

Oshane Thomas delivered the first delivery on a fuller length as the Chittagong Kings batter hit it straight into the hands of the fielder.

The bowling side, however, could not celebrate the wicket as the on-field umpire declared the delivery a no-ball.

The West Indian pacer then delivered a dot ball and was hit for a six on the second delivery which was also ruled a no-ball.

Oshane Thomas seemed to have lost the plot after bowling two no-balls in the first over as he bowled two wide balls in quick succession.

The Khulna Tigers pacer was then hit for a four on a delivery that was also ruled a no-ball.

With the four on a no-ball, Oshane Thomas had conceded 15 runs off a single delivery in the BPL game against Kings.

Before he could bowl a legal delivery, the West Indian pacer’s figures after a single delivery read; nb, 0, 6nb, wide, wide, and 4nb.

Despite conceding 15 runs off just one ball, Oshane Thomas managed to stage a strong recovery, gave away just three runs in the remaining five deliveries, and took a wicket in the same over.

Currently representing the Khulna Tigers in the BPL 2024-25, Thomas has played for West Indies in 21 T20Is in which he bagged 21 wickets at an average of 30.38 and an economy of 9.38.

The right-arm pacer also has taken 25 wickets in ODI cricket for his country and last appeared for West Indies in international cricket in February 2024.