Sri Lanka pacer Shanaka gives 30 runs in three deliverie

Sri Lanka pacer Dasun Shanaka had a forgetful outing during the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League as he leaked 30 runs in three deliveries.

Representing the Bangla Tigers, the Sri Lanka pacer came to bowl the second last over of the inning during a game against Delhi Bulls in the tournament.

However, Dasun Shanaka was at the receiving end as he bowled four no-balls, most of which were hit out of the boundary cushion.

Delhi Bulls’ Nikhil Chowdhury hit his first delivery for a boundary to deep square leg, followed by another four through an edge.

However, the second ball was declared a no-ball, getting Chowdhury five runs.

The next delivery, which was another no-ball, was also hit for a four as Dasun Shanaka conceded 14 runs off a single delivery.

Read more: WATCH: Phil Salt smashes Gulbadin Naib for five sixes in single over

The Sri Lanka pacer’s second delivery was once again put away for a four, followed by a six of the next ball.

Dasun Shanaka then delivered another no-ball, however, the batter could not capitalise on it, and the team was awarded a run off the no-ball

The fourth no-ball came the very next delivery, which was put away for the third four of his over.

In total, Shanaka conceded 30 runs off three balls, however, he bounced back and gave away only three singles in the next three balls.

Nikhil Choudhary remained unbeaten on 47 off 16 balls, helping Delhi Bulls post 123 in 10 overs on the scoreboard in their Abu Dhabi T10 League fixture.

In reply, Shanaka scored a quick 33 runs from 14 balls to help Bangla Tigers reach the target in 9.4 over the loss of three wickets.

Liam Livingstone played a match-winning 50-run knock of 15 balls in the run chase.