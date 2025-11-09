Tate McRae announces exciting news after Grammy nod

Well-known for viral hits, Tate McRae has made a significant announcement regarding her music after receiving a Grammy nomination.

Tate McRae provided her fans a reason for celebration with her most recent action, even though the 22-year-old was reportedly in the news due to a lip-syncing controversy.

However, the “Just Keep Watching” hitmaker has shared news on Instagram regarding a new album release, “SO CLOSE TO WHAT??? (Deluxe),” which will be premiered on November 21.

The vocalist stated that her “SC2W era” will officially come to an end with a few more songs. “I can’t wait for you to hear,” she continued.

Moreover, nearly 205,000 netizens confirmed the update, and fans gushed about the surprise in the comment section, sending her fans into an uproar.

One commenter made an admission that they are so proud of the pop sensation, stating that she does it all. The majority, however, showed their thankfulness for more tracks.

The development comes after her F1-related song, “Just Keep Watching,” which peaked at the top of the Billboard charts, earned her first-ever Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Dance Recording category.

For information seekers, since dropping on May 30, 2025, the track has collected 400,000 plays on Spotify.

Tate McRae, in the meantime, recently sparked a debate regarding her live performance skill, but fans recalled that she does perform live despite having asthma.