Tauseeq Haider & Farah Sadia address viral wedding rumors with wit and grace

Tauseeq Haider and Farah Sadia are the most respected TV personalities in Pakistan. After spending a career spanning years at Pakistan Television (PTV) – primarily at the Islamabad Centre, the two have commanded huge respect as scholarly morning show hosts.

Apart from hosting shows, both the hosts also managed to win hearts over the years by acting in successful dramas, their recent appearances are equally winning fans over the television.

This week the two became the talk of town as they went viral on the internet for rumours of them being married to each other. The rumours manufactured by the YouTubers in order to generate views were taken lightly by Farah and Tauseeq who responded with a perfect balance of humour and truth in a joint video. A sarcastic “Congrats” to the rumourmongers Taking to the camera with a tinge of sarcasm, Farah and Tauseeq laughed and spoke of the viral news. “So, we are happily married… we wanted to share this news with you all but somehow our ‘very hard-working’ YouTubers beat us to it.”

Tauseeq Haider hilariously recounted waking up to the news of him being married, “I woke up to find I am a married man… seriously though, that edited picture was so good… the couple of us in it looked really handsome as dulha and dulhan.”

Tauseeq proposed a business venture, “I was wondering, now that you have earned Rs 200,000 from our names, do send us Rs 50,000 as a salami (wedding gift)… because it’s a great business venture you’ve started from us.” Putting jokes aside, Tauseeq shared a serious message regarding their marital status. “We both are quite happily single… I believe the biggest takeaway from life for me is to be single, and what she has learnt is that marriage is just not for her right now.”

‘We have families’

Addressing the ridiculous nature of the content, Farah shared her bewilderment and asked people to be mindful of other people’s privacy. “It’s completely out of place… we both have families… parents and children and people have been asking us questions.

We are very good friends and that will continue.”

“Please do not cross limits; please focus on your life… have some decency,” she further added. Watch The Response Farah and Tauseeq busted all the rumors with their hilarious video and their sincere request for decency in the age of social media.