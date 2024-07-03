Tax exemption to bureaucrats challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging tax exemption given to bureaucrats in federal budget, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Nadeem Sarwar Advocate has filed a petition on behalf of a citizen Mashkoor Hussain challenging tax exemption given in the budget.

“The federal government has provided relief to the bureaucracy and military officials in the budget,” petition read.

“In the constitution all citizens are equal thus offering tax exemption has been a violation of the constitution,” petitioner argued.

Petitioner requested to the court to declare the amendment in section 236 of the Income Tax Ordinance as unlawful.

Petitioner also pleaded to the bench to suspend enforcement of section 236 of the Income Tax Ordinance until final decision by the court on the petition.