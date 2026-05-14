Tayler Holder just canceled his entire 2026 tour: Here is why

Tayler Holder announced that he would be canceling the remainder of his When No One’s Around Tour, which originally kicked off in Commerce, Texas, on May 1.

On May 11, he posted on his official Instagram handle, “To my fans, friends, and everyone who planned to come see these shows”. He continued with the sad news and noted, “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I need to cancel my upcoming shows”.

He explained, “Over the past several months, I’ve been in a constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore”. Holder also noted, “I’ve tried for a while now to put my head down and just push through this and give everything I have to the music and the people who support me, but truthfully, I’ve reached my limit right now, and I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy.”

Despite doing everything he’d “ever dreamed of,” Tayler said he still found himself feeling “so lonely” and “so unfulfilled.” “Performing for you guys is the greatest privilege of my life,” he continued, “and this decision was not made lightly.”

The “Nothin’ But Neon” singer also apologized to his fans who had made plans and already spent money on his shows, noting he was “sorry for the disappointment this causes.”

He also mentioned, “I’m taking this time to rest, seek support, and reconnect with myself away from the pressure and pace of touring,” he wrote, adding to fans, “Thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support. It means more than you’ll ever know. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”