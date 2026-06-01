Taylor Frankie Paul shares update on her court proceedings

Taylor Frankie Paul shared an update on the co-parenting arrangement for her son, Ever, whom she shares with ex Dakota Mortensen.

​On Sunday, the TV personality took to her Instagram account and revealed details of court-ordered supervised visits to spend time with her son. She noted, “I think all the projects and redoing is a fresh start, but mainly a coping mechanism to distract from the fact my baby hasn’t been here for months now, aside from visits”.

​She wrote the text over her photo, working on a scooter at her home. In the following story, Taylor wrote “I miss you, baby,” over the picture, featuring her and Ever’s hand. This amid Taylor and Dakota’s ongoing custody battle after years of a tumultuous relationship, including alleged domestic violence cases in 2022 and 2023, they filed against each other.

​Taylor currently has temporary custody of Ever. She also shares a son, Ocean, five, and a daughter, Indy, eight, with ex-husband Tate Paul. Dakota and Taylor are set for their court appearance over the custody battle on Monday, June 1.

​Earlier, due to Taylor and Dakota’s recent alleged domestic violence incidents, filming of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was halted, and the upcoming season of The Bachelorette was pulled off by ABC.