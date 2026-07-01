Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband, Tate Paul, has filed for a temporary restraining order against the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.

According to court documents obtained by People, Tate, 34, filed the motion in a Utah court on June 30, marking the latest development in the former couple’s ongoing legal and co-parenting matters.

Along with requesting a temporary restraining order, he also petitioned the court to modify the terms of the former couple’s divorce and child custody agreement.

Taylor, 32, and Tate were married from 2016 until their divorce in 2022. They share two children, daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 6.

The court action comes weeks after Tate suggested that their co-parenting relationship had recently become more challenging. In a comment shared during a livestream on June 3, he said their arrangement had been “peaceful for the most part” but added that “the last few months has been not so.”

Tate’s filing follows a series of legal developments involving Taylor and her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares a two-year-old son, Ever.

Earlier this year, authorities in Utah confirmed they were investigating whether Taylor had violated a restraining order involving Mortensen.

The former couple has also been involved in a domestic assault investigation stemming from incidents in February. In March, Mortensen sought a protective order against Taylor, who later filed her own request.

In April, a judge granted mutual protective orders for three years while keeping Mortensen as Ever’s custodial parent. Taylor was initially granted supervised visitation, though a judge later expanded her parenting time and removed the supervision requirement.

Most recently, People confirmed that Taylor voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility on the recommendation of her doctor before later leaving the program.