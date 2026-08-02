Taylor Fritz's Sydney Sweeney statement goes viral

The top American tennis player has already decided which celebrity he would most like to date, and Taylor Fritz seems prepared to explore life after Morgan Riddle.

When Taylor Fritz appeared in a YouTube golf video alongside influencers David Dobrik, Nick Nayersina, and Josh Richards, he declared Sydney Sweeney to be his crush.

The freshly single 28-year-old had the chance to express his interest publicly when the topic of famous women came up.

When asked about his celebrity crush, Taylor Fritz admitted, “Sydney Sweeney.”

Those in his immediate vicinity were hardly surprised by his response.

Richards argued right away that Fritz had a serious chance with the actress, who has inexplicably become the go-to response on the internet whenever a celebrity or athlete is asked to name their ideal mate.

“That’s in the realm!” Richards remarked.

Sweeney’s popularity has developed into something akin to a cultural instinct. Although the degree of curiosity might sometimes feel excessive, her acting career, frequent red-carpet appearances, and meticulously groomed public image have made her an indispensable presence.

On the golf green, Fritz’s revelation seemed to inspire him right away. He offered a message that further demonstrated his fascination directly to the camera after hitting a strong drive: “We’re talking about Sydney Sweeney, got me all f***ing teed up!”

It was clearly a public declaration of interest, though not a direct invitation conveyed to Sweeney in private. Whether she ever notices it or reacts is another story entirely.

Fritz’s remarks were made a few months after he and Riddle broke up in April. After meeting on the dating app Raya in 2020, the couple had been dating for around four years.

By chronicling life on the professional tennis circuit, Riddle gained a sizable fan base and established herself as a regular in Fritz’s player box. Before the pair discreetly parted ways, their relationship was heavily featured in the Netflix documentary series Break Point.