Taylor Momsen discusses feeling trapped on Gossip Girl in recent interview

Taylor Momsen recently opened up about her decision to leave Gossip Girl, revealing that her time on the show left her feeling trapped.

Speaking on the episode of Call Her Daddy, aired on November 5, the former actress revealed in detail about the challenges she faced in exiting her contract with the CW, despite her growing dissatisfaction.

“It started with a ‘I don’t wanna do this anymore’, but you are in a lock and key contract with CW Warner Brothers”, she explained. “It was a very long battle of me arguing with everyone and going, ‘Get me outta this. I can’t do this anymore. This is killing me.’ ”

At the time, Momsen was focused on her band, The Pretty Reckless and wanted to shift her attention from acting to music. “You’re called ungrateful and you’re called all the things that come along with, ‘How dare you turn your back on something so successful for you’,” she noted, whilst acknowledging the difficulty of leaving a successful acting career.

Momsen credited Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage for assisting her in finding a way out of her contract. “I really have to credit them for doing that for me because they did not have to”, she said. “They wrote me out of the show so I could go on tour and be in a band”.

The former child star, who portrayed Jenny Humphrey alongside co-stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley, admitted she didn’t inform her co-stars about her departure. “I kind of just Irish dipped”, she laughed. “I just wasn’t in the script the next week. They all knew I was making music”.

Since then, Momsen has fully committed to her music career with The Pretty Reckless.