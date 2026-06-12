Why Taylor Parker doesn't appear in Netflix's Maternal Instinct?

Netflix’s newest true crime documentary Maternal Instinct, which began streaming on June 12, 2026, has quickly become one of the most talked-about releases of the summer.

Directed by Jessica Dimmock and produced by Joshua Levine, Samantha DeMaria, and Jon Bardin, the film revisits one of the most disturbing criminal cases in recent American history — and yet the woman responsible for it all is conspicuously missing from the screen.

Viewers noticing Taylor Parker’s absence from Maternal Instinct have been asking the same question: why isn’t she in it? The answer is layered — part legal reality, part deliberate editorial choice — and understanding it makes the documentary considerably more powerful.

What Taylor Parker Did: The Case Behind Maternal Instinct

Maternal Instinct documents the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, a 21-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas, who was killed inside her own home. The perpetrator was Taylor Rene Parker, who had spent the previous ten months constructing an elaborate fake pregnancy — complete with a silicone prosthetic belly, forged ultrasound documents, and staged gender reveal events — in order to hold onto her relationship with boyfriend Wade Griffin, a local hog trapper.

On the day of the crime, Parker attacked the heavily pregnant Simmons-Hancock and performed a crude, improvised caesarean section, fatally wounding the mother and removing her unborn daughter, Braxlynn Sage, who also did not survive. Parker was stopped by a state trooper shortly after, visibly covered in blood and holding the infant. Hospital staff who examined her found no evidence that she had given birth herself, despite her claims to the contrary.

Evidence presented during the trial included testimony from a state police investigator who revealed that Parker had researched childbirth extensively in the period leading up to the attack. On the morning of the murder itself, she had viewed online content specifically covering the physical examination of a premature infant at 35 weeks — which was the exact stage of Simmons-Hancock’s pregnancy at the time.

Parker had met Griffin through a hiring agency where she worked. She had also told him she stood to inherit six million dollars once unresolved family matters were settled — another fabrication among many.

Where the Legal Process Stands

Following her conviction, Taylor Parker was sentenced to death — becoming the seventh woman on Texas’s death row and the first female in the state to receive a capital sentence in 12 years, since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.

Her legal team pursued an appeal before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in September 2025. Her attorney, Caitlin Halpern, argued that the prosecution’s evidence was designed to manipulate the jury, pointing to extensive witness testimony about Parker’s personal life — including details about weight loss surgery and extramarital relationships — as prejudicial rather than probative.

The court rejected all 25 grounds of appeal and affirmed both the conviction and the death sentence. On May 29, 2026, the US Supreme Court declined to hear Parker’s final appeal, effectively closing every remaining legal avenue. She is currently held at the Patrick O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, awaiting an execution date.

Why Taylor Parker Is Absent from Maternal Instinct

Netflix has not publicly confirmed whether Parker was approached to take part in the documentary, and the platform has offered little elaboration beyond a carefully non-committal response. That non-answer has itself become a point of significant viewer discussion.

The most straightforward reason for her absence is legal exposure. As an active death row inmate whose appeals process has only just concluded, Parker would have had strong grounds to remain silent on the advice of her legal representatives. True crime documentaries are unpredictable in the attention they generate, and any public statement made outside a courtroom setting carries risks that her team would have been unlikely to accept.

There is also a clear directorial philosophy at work. Jessica Dimmock — known for her previous true crime work on The Texas Killing Fields and Unsolved Mysteries — elected to build Maternal Instinct around the people most affected by the crime rather than around its perpetrator. The documentary features friends of Parker, members of Reagan Simmons-Hancock’s family, and Wade Griffin himself, whose appearance in the trailer has drawn particular attention.

Reagan’s mother, Jessica Brookes, speaks candidly about initially feeling disappointed when her daughter became pregnant young. Her stepfather, Marcus Brookes, admits he was initially upset out of concern for Reagan’s future. Both describe the transformation that came with the birth of Reagan’s daughter Kynlee, and the sense that Reagan had found her true calling as a mother.

Those testimonies carry an emotional weight that no interview with Parker could replicate or compete with.

Reagan’s husband Homer also testifies in the film, recounting that Parker had been at their home the evening before the murder, describing the two women as casual friends, and noting that Parker had discussed helping to decorate the nursery. That proximity — the deliberately cultivated closeness — is one of the most chilling details in the entire case.