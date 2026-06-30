Taylor Sheridan slams Marvel Studios for relying on massive scripts

Taylor Sheridan revealed during the interview that Marvel Studios hasn’t kept up with the pace of his storyline.

Taylor Sheridan appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast, where he slammed Marvel executives for breaking storytelling rules. He further stated, “What everyone else was doing was taking shortcuts. Essentially, breaking all the very basic, fundamental rules of storytelling because they couldn’t figure out their story”.

He further mentioned, “With a movie, you’re supposed to show me what’s happening. The camera is supposed to move the story. The dialogue is supposed to tell me how the people in this world feel about what’s happening or what they hope to do or what they wish they hadn’t done or had done”.

He continued, “So, if you stick to that one basic rule from the beginning, never have a character tell me something that the camera could show me”. Taylor then criticized Marvel Studios – the company behind hit franchises such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and The Avengers.

“All these Marvel movies do it, ad nauseam,” he said. “Where they will just have information dumps that you have to follow to get to the action rather than actually moving the plot with action.” As per Taylor, this way of storytelling is a recent development.

“It didn’t use to be this way when Steve McQueen was a movie star at Paramount, and Bobby Evans ran the studio because writers were turned loose. Directors were turned completely loose,” he said.

“There weren’t endless rewrites. There weren’t meetings with executives about tone and mood and all this nonsense,” added the ‘Sicario’ writer.