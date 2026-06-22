Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton Ranch spin-off has redefined the old roles from the “Yellowstone” universe: Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser.

In the recent news, Sheridan’s Dutton Ranch was introduced with two different people. Instead of replacing it with a new character. Rip Wheeler has always been central to “Yellowstone.” He is known as John Dutton’s trusted enforcer, ranch foreman, and son-in-law, someone who handles violent problems quietly and efficiently. His position also made him somewhat untouchable within the story, operating outside normal systems and authority. Because of that, the idea of replacing him was always going to be difficult.

In Dutton Ranch, that role does not go to one person. Instead, it is divided between Azul, played by J.R. Villarreal, and Chet, played by Hart Denton. The show positions them as two separate versions of what Rip once represented, rather than a direct replacement.

Azul took more traditional ranch-hand duties. He is shown as someone who understands day-to-day ranch work and the physical demands of life on the land. Chet, on the other hand, brings a more dangerous edge. He is described as someone who is not afraid to cross lines when necessary and is more comfortable with the darker side of ranch life.

Rip himself is still part of the story, but his role has changed. He is now the head of the 10-Petal ranch operation, while Azul and Zachariah, played by Marc Menchaca, manage the Dutton Ranch. Zachariah is introduced as someone with a hardened past and experience that makes him capable of operating in morally grey situations, similar to characters seen throughout Sheridan’s universe.

The shift in roles happens alongside a major change in setting for Beth and Rip. After the events of “Yellowstone,” the couple leaves Montana behind and relocates to Texas. They purchase the Edwards Ranch in Rio Paloma, hoping to build a new life away from past conflicts. However, the story makes it clear that their new beginning is far from peaceful.

The official synopsis for “Dutton Ranch” describes this new chapter by saying: “As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together far from the ghosts of Yellowstone, they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

The cast of the series includes Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser returning as Rip Wheeler, along with Finn Little as Carter. New and returning faces also include Juan Pablo Raba, Annette Bening, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, and Hart Denton. Each character adds to the expanded world that builds on the original “Yellowstone” foundation.

The series is created by Chad Feehan, with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer. Christina Alexandra Voros is directing. “Dutton Ranch” continues to air on Paramount Network and stream on Paramount+, expanding the wider Yellowstone universe while shifting familiar roles into a new setting and structure.