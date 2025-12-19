Taylor Swift and Disney+ surprise fans by early release of final episodes

American singer Taylor Swift and Disney+ are moving up the final two episodes of her six-part End of an Era docuseries.

The streamer announced on Thursday that episodes 5 and 6 of the singer’s documentary will now air on December 23 at 12 am. Instead of its originally scheduled December 26 at 12 am.

According to a post on X from Disney+, on December 19, the streamer dubbed the news “an early gift to fans around the world” when announcing the news, which also featured a sneak peek at the show’s next two episodes, three and four, that are slated to air on Friday.

Swift previewed the series for the media earlier this week in New York, joined by the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, Dana Walden, ahead of its December 12 release. Thanks to the docuseries, Swifties finally have the chance to look at many moments behind the scenes of Swift’s Eras tour.

The series premiered on Disney+ at midnight on December 12, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into the world of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking and career-defining tour. Alongside the debut, a recording of Swift’s post-Tortured Poets version of the show, titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, was also released.

In the show’s first episode, Swift shared where the idea for the Eras tour came from and broke down the logistics of how a tour this size gets underway. She said the tour concept was born out of two “unpleasant” things happening to her: her catalogue, which she has since bought back, had been sold, and she had decided to rerecord her music from those albums.

The second factor was the pandemic. But ultimately, once the planning and rehearsals began, Swift set out to “overserve” her fans in terms of variety of songs, length, production design and more.

Swift reflected and said, “What if I did a tour that celebrated all of these different moments in my life and career?” She further said, “eras’ concept came to be. The singer’s mother, Andrea Swift, remembered her daughter telling the team the show would be three hours, which led several people at her company to think about how they could plan and execute a tour of that size.

The next two episodes of Swift’s The End of Era docuseries drop Friday, Dec. 19, at 12 am.