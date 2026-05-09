Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Wedding Fever with Romantic London Date Night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are giving us major wedding vibes! The couple was spotted on a romantic dinner date in London, fueling speculation about their upcoming nuptials.

They’re reportedly planning to tie the knot on July 3, 2026, in New York City, and have already sent out save-the-date invitations to friends and family.

The London outing was a low-key affair, with Swift wearing a stunning floral dress and Kelce sporting a matching dark blazer.

They were accompanied by cinematographer Rina Yang, who’s worked with Swift on several music videos. Fans are going wild over the photos, with one fan commenting, “London date nights just fit them perfectly”.

Travis Kelce recently opened up about his excitement for the big day, saying, “I can’t wait” to have all their loved ones together.

The couple’s engagement was announced in August 2025, and they’ve been keeping their wedding plans under wraps, with even their families maintaining secrecy.