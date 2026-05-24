Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for chic NYC date night days before 2026 AMAs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned a low-key dinner into a headline moment, stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City just days before the 2026 American Music Awards.

The couple was photographed leaving Sartiano’s in Manhattan on Friday night, giving fans a rare glimpse of their off-duty style.

A Classic NYC Date Night Look

Swift, 36, opted for timeless elegance in a little black dress paired with heels, finishing the look with her signature bold red lip and delicate gold earrings. Kelce, also 36, went for a bolder approach in a floral shirt with tassels along the hem and sleeves, keeping things relaxed but eye-catching.

The pair held hands as they left the restaurant, smiling for photographers in a moment that quickly made the rounds online. It’s the kind of understated outing that’s become their signature—no red carpet, just two of the world’s biggest stars enjoying a quiet night in the city.

AMAs Skipped, But Nominations Lead the Pack

The dinner comes ahead of the 2026 American Music Awards on May 25 in Las Vegas, where Swift is leading the nominations with eight nods for her album The Life of a Showgirl. Despite topping the list, reports say the singer is expected to skip the ceremony.

Swift’s album has been a commercial and critical hit, and her continued dominance at awards shows no signs of slowing down. Even without an appearance, her presence looms large over the night.

Wedding Rumors Continue to Swirl

The NYC outing also comes amid renewed speculation about the couple’s wedding plans. Recent reports claim Swift and Kelce are planning to marry on July 3, 2026, in New York City, with save-the-dates allegedly sent to guests.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the date, and representatives have stayed silent on the rumors.

The two got engaged in summer 2025, and since then, fans have been dissecting every public appearance for clues. From matching jewelry to subtle nods in interviews, the couple has kept details private while remaining one of pop culture’s most watched pairs.

Style and Substance on Display

Fashion analysts have been tracking Kelce’s evolving style since he started dating Swift, noting how his wardrobe has leaned into bolder, more experimental choices. His floral shirt for the NYC date night continued that trend, contrasting with Swift’s classic, understated look.

Together, they’ve become a cultural crossover moment—where NFL, pop music, and high fashion collide. Whether fans love or debate their outfits, one thing is clear: Swift and Kelce know how to turn a simple dinner into a global conversation.

With the AMAs approaching and wedding rumors still swirling, the couple’s next public appearance is already highly anticipated.