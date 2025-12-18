Taylor Swift to take break as she focus on her wedding

Taylor Swift announced a break from work due to being exhausted from her schedule in recent months.

The recent report suggested the sustained workload has left her exhausted and forced her to consider a period of rest and focus on wedding plans along with Travis Kelce.

An exclusive source speaking to PEOPLE said the singer has been “super focused on work commitments” and has been operating at full capacity for an extended period.

According to the insider, Swift’s demanding schedule has also meant she “hasn’t seen Travis much,” reflecting the pressures of balancing two high-profile careers rather than any strain in their relationship.

The same source emphasised the toll the workload has taken, saying Swift is “not kidding when she says she’s exhausted” and is ready for a professional break. The report suggests stepping back from constant work would allow her to redirect energy towards personal priorities after months of intense output.

With Swift immersed in music commitments and Kelce managing his NFL responsibilities, time apart has reportedly been a practical reality rather than a cause for concern. The source’s comments focus on exhaustion and scheduling demands, not conflict, making clear the distance is circumstantial.

The report also notes that Swift is ready to take time away from work to “focus on the wedding,” although no details have been confirmed by the couple themselves. Any plans remain based solely on insider accounts, with neither Swift nor Kelce commenting publicly.