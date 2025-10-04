Taylor Swift reveals bachelorette plans ahead of Travis Kelce wedding

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has revealed plans for her bachelorette party with her girl squad, another hint to believe that her wedding to Travis Kelce can be expected soon.

Now that her 12th studio album ‘Life of a Showgirl’ is finally out, Taylor Swift can finally shift her entire focus to planning her wedding with fiancé Travis Kelce, but the Grammy-winner has only some vague plans for the celebrations, not only for the eventual nuptials but also a bachelorette bash with her girl pals.

In a candid confession during her latest radio show appearance, Swift said, “You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person.”

“I haven’t actually even thought about that, like doing a hen do (bachelorette), or whatever. This is the first time I’ve thought about that,” explained the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, as the host pointed out about her ‘good girl gang’, including her newlywed bestie Selena Gomez, as well as Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, who can maybe put up a grand celebration for the bride-to-be.

But it’s not easy being friends with stars, as Swift expressed, “Everyone’s scattered across the world, is the thing. They’re so fun but so busy.”

Notably, this comes weeks after Swift, who started dating NFL star Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023, broke the long-anticipated news of their engagement on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she announced in the caption of the Instagram carousel, featuring pictures from their dreamy proposal.