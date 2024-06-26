Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce gushes over his ‘lady’

National Football League star and a ‘proud’ boyfriend, Travis Kelce gushed over his ‘lady’, American pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is a proud beau of Taylor Swift and he is not willing to hide their relationship at all, just like he did at a recent podcast outing.

Sharing his honest feelings on their headlining romance, Kelce said, “You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like… I’m proud of that.”

He continued, “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline. So it’s like I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it – it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that.”

“She understands situations like that, and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention, and she keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure,” concluded the NFL star.

Pertinent to note here that the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first began to make headlines for their romance, in the summer of last year.

The couple had their fans excited as Kelce made a surprise appearance at the recent Eras Tour show of Swift at Wembley Stadium in London.

The friends of both athlete and popstar have repeatedly confirmed that their relationship is more than just a fling and the two might get engaged soon.

