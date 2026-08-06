Taylor Swift behind Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's secret wedding?

The internet went crazy after Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted wearing similar wedding bands. Many fans are curiously wondering if the couple is actually married.

Neither Gigi nor Bradley has acknowledged whether the duo has gotten married, possibly “secretly,” despite persistent rumors about their marital status.

Fans are waiting for an exciting announcement from either of them, but insiders say that Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s longtime closest friend, is the reason why Gigi and Bradley discreetly exchanged vows.

Bradley and Gigi, who have been dating for almost three years, made their wedding band debut in Paris to discreetly announce their marriage after tying the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to the couple recently informed Rob Shuter.

The source revealed while acknowledging the media snub from the wedding event, saying, “Bradley and Gigi wanted a marriage, not a media event.”

The source continued, adding, “No helicopters, no drones, no celebrity guest list. They wanted the day to belong to them—not the headlines.”

The insider further said that Taylor’s star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce, which continues to be discussed extensively online, preceded the decision to have a private ceremony with only close guests.

One more source disclosed, remarking, “Watching Taylor’s wedding only confirmed they’d made the right decision.”

“They admire Taylor, but they wanted the complete opposite. Their perfect wedding was the one nobody even knew had happened,” the insider continued.

Rob was informed by a source to “not expect a wedding album or an official announcement,” despite the fact that a representative for the He’s Just Not That Into You star apparently declined to comment on the rumors.

They went on to say, “Privacy wasn’t a compromise—it was the plan from the very beginning.”