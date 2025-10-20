Taylor Swift brings dad Scott to cheer on fiancé Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce’s match a family affair as she brought her dad, Scott, to witness his big win.

Over the weekend, the London Boy singer made a surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support her fiancé Travis Kelce as he and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 35-year-old singer witnessed the tense game from a suite alongside her dad Scott, as Chiefs took home a victory, beating the Raiders 31-0.

This marks as Taylor Swift’s second public appearance at a Chiefs game this season as she previously supported Travis Kelce on October, 12, as the team beat the Detroit Lions.

For the game day, Taylor donned a black jersey that had “Kansas City Chiefs” emblazoned in red and white lettering on the front.

She elevated her sporty look with gold jewelry, including a stack of necklaces, earrings and rings.

The Love Story singer sported her signature red lip with black-winged liner as she swept her hair back into a ponytail.

She was spotted in the suite alongside Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, where they were joined by WNBA star and Chiefs fan Caitlin Clark.

For those unknown, Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of her press tour for her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, which was released on October 3.