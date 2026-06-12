Taylor Swift is adding another feather to her cap in style!

The Grammy-winner singer stepped out on Thursday, June 11, to grace the red carpet at the 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala.

For the special night held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, Swift stunned in a strapless corseted dress embroidered with delicate floral patterns. She elevated her look with black high-heeled sandals, diamond jewellery including a bracelet, rings and citrine drop earrings, and styled her hair in a polished updo with her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class, making history as the youngest woman ever to receive the honour.

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Her induction places her among some of the industry’s most influential names, recognising her impact on modern songwriting and global pop culture.

The 36-year-old singer submitted several of her most acclaimed works for consideration, including All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Blank Space, Anti-Hero, Love Story and The Last Great American Dynasty.

According to organizers, eligibility for induction requires a songwriter to have a catalogue of significant work at least 20 years after their first commercial release.

The appearance comes during a busy week for the singer, who recently surprised fans at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5, where she debuted a new track, and a day later attended Knicks Game 4.