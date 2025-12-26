Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas by cheering on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is bringing holiday cheer Travis Kelce’s game!

The singer celebrated her Christmas Day with a festive appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday as she arrived to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Denver Broncos.

The global pop icon was spotted making her way into the stadium wearing a bold red Zion Bomber jacket by The Frankie Shop which she paired with a black skirt and tights.

Taylor Swift completed her festive look with her signature red lipstick and a black Louis Vuitton bag.

The Lover singer appeared in high spirits as she walked toward her private VIP suite, accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

At one point, she was seen warmly hugging her assistant, Erica Worden, before settling in to watch the game.

Many fans shared videos of the singer enjoying the festive atmosphere while proudly wearing Chiefs red.

Taylor Swift has become a familiar presence in the Chiefs’ VIP suite this season, frequently cheering alongside players’ families and fellow celebrities.

She attended several home games this month, including one during her birthday weekend, when she was seen holding one of Kylie Kelce’s young daughters in the suite.