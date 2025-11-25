Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce as Chiefs beat Colts in nail-biting overtime win

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift ended Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium with fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs clinching an overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

During the celebration, the singer had a wholesome moment where she received personalised gifts from a young fan and sent a message in return.

She lay low in the VIP box throughout most of the tense game; however, videos of her jumping for joy once the Chiefs won have been circulating online since yesterday.

One memorable moment was shared on Instagram by user @alexzander.wayne, where Taylor Swift is seen unfolding a handwritten letter addressed to her, seemingly written by the user’s daughter.

After reading a few lines, the Life of a Showgirl star looks into the camera with a soft smile and exclaims, “So beautiful, I love it!” The note contained a heartfelt message that read, “Taylor, you’re the best. I wish I could be on stage with you.” Swift, visibly touched, replied, “That’s so sweet”

The letter was about a fan’s dream to follow in Swift’s footsteps, who then proceeds to wear the two friendship bracelets accompanying the letter and shows them off proudly, ending the message with a flying kiss into the camera.