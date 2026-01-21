Taylor Swift conversations with Blake Lively goes viral

The exchange of text messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively went viral after they were revealed during the court documents.

In a recent update, private text messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have surfaced in newly released court documents, adding another layer to the growing legal and creative dispute surrounding It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni.

According to documents obtained by Variety, Swift weighed in on the controversy in a 2024 text exchange with Lively as the fallout around Baldoni gets stronger.

The New York Times exposed the conflict, Swift wrote, “I think this b**ch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin”.

The message reflected frustration built up as allegations and disagreements over the film’s direction began spilling into public view.

The documents also showed that tension between Lively and Baldoni had been brewing long before the legal battle became public.

In a message sent to Swift a year earlier, Lively referred to Baldoni as the “doofus director of my movie,” adding that he was a “clown” who “thinks he’s a writer now”. Those texts suggest deep creative disagreement during the making of It Ends with Us.

On Tuesday, a wave of court filings detailed Lively’s accusations of inappropriate behaviour by Baldoni on set, along with claims from other individuals involved in the production. The text exchanges between Swift and Lively were included to detail what Lively described as basic creative clashes.

According to her court testimony, she ultimately created her own cut of the film because Baldoni’s version, she said, “marginalised the female characters” and “glorified the abuser”.

Lively also stated that she refused to promote the film alongside Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath, saying she felt they retaliated against her for raising concerns.

“They painted themselves as the victims and me as a bully,” she said in the filing. “I was not willing to endorse Baldoni or Heath personally by appearing alongside or promoting the Film with them”. The legal dispute has now escalated into a full trial.

Lively has filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, his publicist, and the film’s producers, alleging harassment and retaliation.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on May 18. Baldoni’s legal team has pushed back, filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and characterising Lively’s complaints as “minor grievances.” The next hearing is set to be heard on Thursday.

As the case moves forward, the newly revealed messages are drawing attention not only for their language but for what they suggest about the behind-the-scenes breakdown that reshaped the film and led to a high-profile courtroom showdown.