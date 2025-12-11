Taylor Swift dazzles in off-shoulder velvet minidress for The Late Show

Taylor Swift is fully embracing her “showgirl era” and her latest appearance proves she’s doing it in style!

To promote her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, the 35-year-old singer appeared at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

For the appearance, Taylor Swift slipped into a stunning $1,695 David Koma mini dress in burgundy velvet.

The Life of a Showgirl singer completed her off-the-shoulder dress with a sparkling necklace and a pair of burgundy velvet pointed-toe heels.

Her show look was a striking contrast to the neutral, winter-chic outfit she arrived in earlier at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

Swift was photographed entering the building wearing Max Mara’s $2,583 Olga coat layered over a $1,890 Miu Miu plaid skirt, Christian Louboutin’s $2,195 Jane boots, and $8,500 pear-shaped diamond drop earrings by Etiq.

The first two episodes of The End of an Era will be released on Disney+ on Friday, December 12 alongside her new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show.

Each of the six episodes follows “the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour,” according to a press release. The project “gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world.”