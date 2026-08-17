Taylor Swift has entered a new hairstyle era as she debuting her shortest hair in years while attending a wedding in the U.K. with celebrity friends Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff.

The pop superstar, 36, joined Carpenter and Antonoff on Saturday, August 15, to celebrate the wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk. Swift’s new shoulder-length hairstyle was on full display, with her signature bangs still intact.

For the occasion, Swift wore a navy blue dress embroidered with golden floral designs. She completed the look with her trademark red lipstick, along with the engagement ring and wedding band she has worn following her own wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce earlier this summer.

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The first glimpse of Swift’s shorter hairstyle came earlier in the week when she was photographed leaving the private members-only club Annabel’s in London on Wednesday, August 12. At the time, her previously long hair appeared to have been cut to around shoulder length.

When Swift announced a new song for Toy Story 5, promotional imagery showed her with textured hair and bangs, styled with a boho-Western aesthetic. She previously showcased a similar look during a night out in Sydney with Carpenter in 2024.

Taylor Swift attended Jacobs and Sisk’s wedding at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath in Gloucestershire. Sisk previously attended Swift’s wedding to Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July.