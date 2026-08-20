Taylor Swift surprised a small group of fans with a performance during an intimate event celebrating her remarkable career at the Grammy Museum.

The 36-year-old pop superstar attended the Recording Academy’s “Icon Session,” which was moderated by Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. The event highlighted Swift’s two decades in the music industry and gave attendees an opportunity to hear directly from the singer-songwriter.

The event was a no-phone affair with between 100 and 200 guests in attendance. Those who were there reportedly had the opportunity to interact personally with the 14-time Grammy winner.

Attendees described Swift as “sweet, humble, and fully present” during the special event. Following the performance, Swift sat down for a conversation about her career, songwriting process and creative inspirations.

🚨| The Grammy Museum held a “Icon Session” with Taylor Swift — She performed a few songs and talked about her songwriting pic.twitter.com/bBMaFfCrpe — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 19, 2026

The discussion offered fans a rare glimpse into the artist’s approach to music and the influences that have shaped her work throughout her 20-year career.

Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful singer-songwriters of her generation, earning 14 Grammy Awards and building a global fan base throughout her career.

News of the surprise performance quickly spread online, leaving Swifties eager to see footage from the private event.

Because phones were reportedly prohibited, fans who were not in attendance have been left wondering whether the performance will ever be released.

The surprise performance has generated even more excitement because Swift has not yet performed songs from her recent album, The Life of a Showgirl.