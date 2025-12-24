Taylor Swift donates $1 million to charity for her father Scott Swift

American singer Taylor Swift just honoured her father, Scott Swift, by donating $1 million to charity.

Earlier this year, the music superstar’s dad underwent quintuple bypass surgery after doctors discovered five blockages in his heart. However, the pop star later shared that her dad was doing “incredible” amid his recovery.

On Tuesday, officials from the American Heart Association announced that the Blank Space hitmaker had made a massive personal contribution to the organisation.

Chief executive officer Nancy Brown stated, “Taylor Swift’s remarkable generosity will create lasting change far beyond its financial value”.

She added, “her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors, ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives”.

Nancy also went on to explain that the funds will support a number of initiatives, including research, public education, CPR training, and the development of medical guidelines.

The executive further stated, “Taylor has long been associated with the symbol of heart hands. At the American Heart Association, we proudly use that same gesture to honour all who have been affected by our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses, and so many others. I hope that together we can raise our collective heart hands and drive meaningful change against this disease, shaping a healthier future for generations to come”. Both Taylor Swift and her father, Scott, have publicly commented on the donation.