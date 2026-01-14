Taylor Swift donates 'generous gift' to Brad Paisley's nonprofit, The Store

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s nonprofit, The Store, is thanking Taylor Swift for her recent support.

On January 13, Tuesday, the store announced on Facebook that Swift, 36, had provided a “generous gift” that helps the nonprofit organisation “continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee”.

The post confirmed Swift’s donation comes amid the nonprofit’s preparations to open a second location, “Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbors in need”.

The Store thanked Swift on Instagram Stories, too, in a post that read, “We are so grateful for @taylorswift’s generosity + support of The Store as we continue our fight against food insecurity in our communities”.

Williams-Paisley, also personally thanked Swift on Instagram Stories, writing, “@taylorswift we appreciate your support of @thestore_nashville!!”.

The Store was launched in 2020, and works “to combat food insecurity in Middle Tennessee with empathy, dignity, and respect” and “transcends traditional food aid, offering comprehensive solutions to hunger and poverty,” according to its site.

The Store “promotes a sustainable solution to food insecurity,” through the empowerment of “choice, education, and support”.

Additionally, ahead of the holiday season, The Store becomes a toy store, Paisley said in December.

“We get all brand new toys from various manufacturers that are always very generous. And we allow families to come in and the kids pick out what they want for Christmas,” he said. “That’s the most magical thing. It’s amazing to see”.

Prior to Swift’s donation to The Store, Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital announced on Dec. 30 that Swift donated to the hospital and its Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Program.

That same day, Kansas City charity Operation Breakthrough confirmed Swift made a donation to the organization, which provides “a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education,” per its website.

Throughout December, Swift made donations to additional organizations including Feeding America, the American Heart Association, MusiCares, CMA Foundation and ACM Lifting Lives.