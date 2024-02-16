Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to Super Bowl parade shooting victim’s family

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 on Friday to a fundraiser supporting the family of the woman killed in a mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

The GoFundMe page was set up one day prior, aiming to raise $75,000 for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting that also left 22 people injured, including several children.

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, killed at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade. The goal of the fund was $75,000. pic.twitter.com/lZlOlh9AJl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 16, 2024

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” read a message next to a $50,000 donation to the cause.

A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later. A Taylor Swift’s aide confirmed to Variety magazine that the donations on the page were in fact the singer’s.

Along with Taylor Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the page, which has raised more than $200,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Police said the shooting on Wednesday was the result of a “dispute” and two juveniles were among those detained. Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered for the parade of NFL champions Wednesday afternoon when shots rang out.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people, and about a third of adults own a firearm.

The Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Taylor Swift is dating the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, and was a regular presence at games throughout the season including the championship Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift Fan 🤍 (@taylorswiftclips_)

The megastar is currently in Australia as part of her blockbuster Eras world tour.

