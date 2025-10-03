Taylor Swift drops 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ with sizzling BTS photos

The Life of a Showgirl is out now!

Taylor Swift has finally released her long-awaited 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday, October 3.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Lover singer announced the joyous news to her nearly 300M followers with a sweet message.

She began her note with a poem which reads, “Tonight all these lives converge here, The mosaics of laughter and cocktails of tears, where fraternal souls sing identical things, And it’s beautiful, it’s rapturous, it is frightening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor went on to express, “I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait.”

“If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain… The Life of a Showgirl is out now,” the Enchanted hitmaker added.

She accompanied her note with a slew of sizzling behind-the-scenes images of herself from the album’s making and photoshoot.

Taylor Swift first announced her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl during her record-breaking debut on fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast in August.