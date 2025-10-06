Taylor Swift drops most-awaited music video for new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 06, 2025
    • -
  • 255 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Taylor Swift drops most-awaited music video for new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’
Share Post Using...