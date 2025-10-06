Taylor Swift drops most-awaited music video for new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

Taylor Swift has finally released the music video for her new hit single, The Fate of Ophelia.

Two days after releasing her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the Lover singer dropped the highly anticipated music video on YouTube on Sunday, October 5.

The music video, which is directed by Taylor Swift herself, was first debuted on the day of her album release on Friday, October 3, as part of the movie theater release party event.

Following the music vide release, the Love Story hitmaker rushed to her comment section to share a peek into the behind the scenes of it’s filming.

“Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video for ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family!!” she wrote in the caption.

Taylor Swift continued, “I wanted each one-take scene to feel like a live performance and remind us all of how it felt to be at those shows together. Making every moment count. It’s a journey through the chaotic world of show business. I loved working with @rpstam, @ethantobman and @nopenother to dream up these visuals.”

“A huge thank you to this massive cast who kept it (hundred points emoji) and also kept the secret of this video even existing. It’s out on YouTube NOW!” she added.

