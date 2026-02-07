Taylor Swift drops new ‘Opalite’ video packed with celebrity cameos

Taylor Swift leaned fully into surreal storytelling for her latest music video, unveiling a star-studded visual for Opalite that blends humor, fantasy and unexpected celebrity cameos.

The pop superstar, 36, premiered the video on Friday, February 6, releasing it first on Spotify and Apple Music.

Opalite marks the second music video from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl and introduces fans to a playful world where emotions are marketed, friendships form with inanimate objects and love appears in the most unlikely places.

The video opens as a faux commercial for “Opalite” spray, a fictional product promising instant happiness by turning life’s frustrations into joy. Swift then appears without her signature blonde hair, pulling a large gray rock from a box labeled “best friend.”

She then meets Domhnall Gleeson – who has his own hilariously painful relationship with a cactus — and the pair start a romance, which ultimately sees them dancing on a stage dressed in matching blue, sequinned jumpsuits.

The rock and the cactus are later shown hanging out together on a display stand at a shopping mall.

Several familiar faces make appearances throughout the video. Greta Lee plays a singer on television, Jodie Turner-Smith leads a high-energy aerobics class and Lewis Capaldi appears as a photographer. Graham Norton shows up as a salesman for the “Opalite” spray, while Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is featured on a towering billboard advertising the product.

Taylor Swift’s longtime Eras Tour dancer Kameron Saunders also appears in the final moments as a judge who scores the dance performance.

In an Instagram post, the singer revealed that the concept for the video came together unexpectedly during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025 while promoting The Life of a Showgirl.