Taylor Swift is making history once again, becoming the youngest-ever musician to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Swift, 36, was announced as part of the 2026 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame class on Tuesday, August 11, in Nashville. She will be inducted in the 20-Year Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category.

The announcement was made by Mark Ford, executive director of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation, at Belmont University’s Johnson Theater.

Swift was selected alongside Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel, Shawn Camp and Lee Thomas Miller. Her induction will recognize her influential songwriting career and her longstanding connection to Nashville, where she began pursuing music as a young songwriter.

In a statement, Swift said she had dreamed of being part of Nashville’s songwriting community since childhood.

“From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be,” she said. “I wanted to learn with and from the best and get to immerse myself in a community of storytellers.”

Swift added that Nashville became the place she had imagined, praising the city for valuing “hard work, determination and imagination.”

“To be honored by this city I love so much is a beautiful thing, and I’m very grateful,” she said.

Since its establishment in 1970, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has inducted 254 songwriters. Swift will become its youngest-ever inductee at the age of 36.