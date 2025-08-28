Selena Gomez reacts to bestie Taylor Swift's engagement with Travis Kelce

Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez has the sweetest reaction to her best friend Taylor Swift’s engagement with beau Travis Kelce.

As the power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, after dating for two years, her best friend of over 16 years at this point, Selena Gomez, cannot contain her excitement.

The Disney alum took to her Instagram stories to repost Swift and Kelce’s joint announcement post, where she shared pictures of their dreamy proposal, with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” and added, “When bestie gets engaged,” followed by a heart face emoji.

Gomez also added Queen’s song ‘You’re My Best Friend’ in her repost.

Moreover, the Rare Beauty founder shared a viral post, featuring both their respective engagement pictures and a resurfaced tweet of the ‘Lover’ hitmaker from 16 years ago. “Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too,” Swift had written on then-called Twitter, back in 2009, after their respective breakups from the Jonas Brothers.

It is worth mentioning here that Gomez and Swift, now happily engaged to music producer Benny Blanco and NFL star Travis Kelce, respectively, first crossed paths in 2008, during their teenage romances with fellow singers Nick and Joe Jonas.

The duo later bonded over as Jonas Brothers’ exes, marking the beginning of their decades-long friendship.