Travis Kelce's ex shares a cryptic post after Taylor Swift engagement

As NFL star Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift announced their engagement, after two years of dating, his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has reacted to the news with a cryptic post.

Sports reporter and content creator Kayla Nicole, who was in a five-year-long relationship with Travis Kelce before their breakup in 2022, took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to repost a telling clip about ‘experiencing joy’, after Taylor Swift announced her engagement with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end via a social media post.

In the clip, actor Tracee Ellis Ross can be heard saying, “I work at it. I think joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7/11, and joy is something you earn and work for and takes practice.”

“I feel like joy has legs. I feel like joy has feet, I feel like joy has roots, I feel like it creates space and allows for room for more than just a good day. I think joy is an attitude. I think joy is a perspective, and I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life,” she explained further in the video. Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, Nicole, who has previously confessed to the trauma of a public breakup with Kelce, added in the caption, “Read about this very concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough. I aspire! So so good.”