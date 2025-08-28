Travis Kelce's ex shares a cryptic post after Taylor Swift engagement
Aug 28, 2025
As NFL star Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift announced their engagement, after two years of dating, his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has reacted to the news with a cryptic post.
Sports reporter and content creator Kayla Nicole, who was in a five-year-long relationship with Travis Kelce before their breakup in 2022, took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to repost a telling clip about ‘experiencing joy’, after Taylor Swift announced her engagement with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end via a social media post.
In the clip, actor Tracee Ellis Ross can be heard saying, “I work at it. I think joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7/11, and joy is something you earn and work for and takes practice.”
“I feel like joy has legs. I feel like joy has feet, I feel like joy has roots, I feel like it creates space and allows for room for more than just a good day. I think joy is an attitude. I think joy is a perspective, and I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life,” she explained further in the video. Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, Nicole, who has previously confessed to the trauma of a public breakup with Kelce, added in the caption, “Read about this very concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough. I aspire! So so good.”
For the unversed, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker broke the news of her engagement with Kelce earlier this week, when she shared the pictures of their dreamy proposal, and confirmed in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
