Taylor Swift enjoys birthday weekend at Travis Kelce’s game with SIL Kylie Kelce

Taylor Swift concluded her birthday weekend with a family filled outing at Arrowhead Stadium!

On Sunday December 14, the Lover singer was spotted cheering on fiancé Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers, just a day after she celebrated her 36th birthday.

Taylor Swift was joined by her sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and her daughters, as per videos shared online by her fans.

Kylie Kelce is wife of Travis Kelce’s elder brother, Jason Kelce. The pair are parents to four children, daughters Elliotte Ray, 4, Wyatt Elizabeth, 6, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley “Finn” Anne, 8 months.

The All To Well singer’s appearance comes just days after the release of the first two episodes of her new Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era.

The series offers fans an intimate, behind the scenes look at the final stretch of her record-breaking Eras Tour and the massive effort required to stage the three-hour spectacle night after night. The series offers behind the scenes of the final months of her historic Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift has been a supportive fiancée as she cheered on Travis on a number of Chiefs games this season. She was last appeared on the game on December 7 when she brought BFF Selena Gomez and pal Lena Dunham with her.